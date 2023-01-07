Canisius beats Manhattan 64-57 to snap nine-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — TJ Gadsden had 16 points, Xzavier Long scored 14 and Canisius turned back Manhattan 64-57 on Friday night to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Gadsden sank two 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws for the Golden Griffins (3-11, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Long added eight rebounds. Jamir Moultrie scored nine.

Josh Roberts, Anthony Nelson and Samir Stewart all scored 13 for the Jaspers (4-10, 2-3). Roberts added 11 rebounds and Nelson had five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius visits Saint Peter's and Manhattan hosts Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.