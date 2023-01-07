AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6. 2023

A man rides a horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. According to the local Epiphany traditio... A man rides a horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. According to the local Epiphany traditions, following a religious service, villagers have their horses blessed with holy water and then compete in a race. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)