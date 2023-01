Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

FRIDAY, January 13

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.