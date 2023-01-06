All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85 Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105 Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108 Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122 Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134 Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104 New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103 N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109 Washington 41 22 13 6 50 137 115 N.Y. Islanders 40 22 16 2 46 128 110 Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116 Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97 Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103 Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108 St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143 Nashville 37 17 14 6 40 105 113 Arizona 37 13 19 5 31 107 139 Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115 Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145 Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118 Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135 Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 4, Colorado 2

Boston 5, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.