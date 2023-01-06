All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85 19-0-3 11-4-1 6-3-2 Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105 13-3-4 10-6-3 5-1-1 Tampa Bay 37 24 12 1 49 131 108 15-4-1 9-8-0 8-5-0 Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122 8-8-2 11-7-0 6-7-1 Detroit 36 16 13 7 39 111 122 9-7-3 7-6-4 4-6-2 Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116 11-8-1 7-9-2 6-5-0 Florida 39 17 18 4 38 129 134 10-6-3 7-12-1 5-3-1 Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148 7-10-0 8-11-3 3-6-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 39 25 8 6 56 124 104 12-4-1 13-4-5 10-2-0 New Jersey 39 24 12 3 51 132 103 10-10-2 14-2-1 6-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 40 22 12 6 50 131 109 9-7-4 13-5-2 5-6-0 Washington 41 22 13 6 50 137 115 12-5-3 10-8-3 5-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 40 22 16 2 46 128 110 12-6-0 10-10-2 9-4-0 Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116 10-4-4 9-9-2 5-3-2 Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127 8-9-1 7-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 37 11 24 2 24 96 148 9-12-1 2-12-1 3-8-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109 11-4-3 12-7-3 8-2-3 Winnipeg 38 24 13 1 49 122 97 14-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0 Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103 12-7-1 10-6-1 7-3-0 Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108 9-7-3 10-8-0 8-3-1 St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143 7-8-2 12-9-1 4-5-1 Nashville 37 17 14 6 40 105 113 9-6-3 8-8-3 4-5-3 Arizona 37 13 19 5 31 107 139 7-3-2 6-16-3 1-2-2 Chicago 37 8 25 4 20 80 141 5-14-2 3-11-2 0-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115 12-9-0 15-3-2 5-5-2 Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145 12-7-2 10-7-4 6-4-2 Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118 10-8-2 11-4-2 8-4-2 Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135 10-11-1 11-6-1 5-5-0 Calgary 39 18 14 7 43 122 119 11-7-2 7-7-5 8-3-2 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149 8-10-1 9-8-2 10-3-0 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 4-10-6 8-10-1 2-6-5 Anaheim 39 11 24 4 26 90 158 7-10-1 4-14-3 5-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 5, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 1

Nashville 5, Carolina 3

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Vegas 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 4, Colorado 2

Boston 5, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.