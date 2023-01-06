Polymer Emulsion Market Size, with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2031

Report Ocean recently updated a new report on the worldwide Polymer Emulsion Market Trends, Analysis, Drivers, and Growth Forecast to 2031.
The research provides in-depth details on the major players functioning in the global market and their financials, strategies, acquisitions, mergers, and market presence. Additionally, this research provides in-depth analyses, revenue figures for the Polymer Emulsion market, and other significant data on the global market and the major trends, drivers, restraints, market opportunities, and threats through 2031.
The report includes a thorough analysis:
Current Trends in the Polymer Emulsion Market, Polymer Emulsion Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints, Polymer Emulsion Segmentation, Competition from Domestic and Imported Producers, Geographical Analysis of the Polymer Emulsion Market, and Strategic Key Players
The polymer emulsion market was valued at more than USD 25 billion in 2020. Also, the polymer emulsion market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
A polymer emulsion is a liquid in which countless tiny polymers are suspended. They act as emulsifiers/stabilizers. Colloidal dispersion contains discrete polymer particles typically measured at 0.01-1.0 microns in diameter dispersed in an aqueous medium. Polymer emulsions are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, inks, drug delivery systems, gloves, floor polish, paints, coatings, films, and cosmetics.
Polymer emulsions, also known as copolymers, are specialized polymers that are used to manufacture chemicals used in paints, coats, adhesives, offset inks, paper, paperboards, construction chemicals, and textiles. An emulsion of surfactants, monomers, and water yields polymer emulsion when sodium stearate is present. Polymer Emulsion is an environmentally friendly process that transforms polymers with a high molecular weight into polymers that polymerize quickly. Eco-friendly coating and painting techniques are made possible by these green products.
Factors Impacting: the Polymer Emulsion Market
- Polymer emulsion market growth is attributed to growing demand from emerging end-use industries in developing countries and robust growth in the global building and construction sector.
- Market growth is also driven by stringent regulations for VOC emissions and a concern for green building.
- Growing awareness of solvent-based products’ environmental impact among end-use industries in conjunction with trends and developments is expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is further fueled by the low capital income for the foundation of manufacturing units.
- Growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions will create multiple opportunities in the global market. In addition, the trend of using waterborne acrylic dispersions for anti-corrosive coatings is expected to boost the market’s growth.
- Green technology and rising environmental concerns have increased demand for products with lower VOCs that use renewable feedstocks. The increase in market competition has motivated producers to continue to develop new technologies.
- Chemicals such as butadiene used in polymer emulsions have commercial restrictions that challenge the market. For market players, producing polymer emulsions that emit low levels of VOC is a challenge.
- There are many adverse health effects associated with VOC emissions, both for the workers and the end-users. Furthermore, they can worsen chronic conditions like asthma. The market’s growth may be restricted by volatile raw material costs.
Covid-19 Impact: the Polymer Emulsion Market
Worker quarantines or return home have prevented the spread of Coronavirus. A lack of supply chain efficiency has caused the closure of the construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, textile, and coating industries. Building residential buildings will be less popular because declining wages and a negative market opinion are discouraging people from purchasing new homes. Companies that process chemicals stopped producing their products. Global governments are, however, gradually encouraging construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, and textile and coatings industries to resume work, lifting the lockdown, and encouraging markets to recover with the anticipated increase in sales.
Regional Analysis: the Polymer Emulsion Market
The Asia Pacific region has the largest and the fastest-growing market for polymer emulsions worldwide. Urbanization and the expansion of transportation are key factors contributing to the Asia Pacific region’s growth. As raw materials, land, machines, and equipment, as well as skilled labor at lower wages, are accessible in the region, manufacturers are drawn there. Increasing growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth in North American in the forecast period. Lifestyle changes and an increase in spending power are factors behind the growth of the region. There are several industries in the European region that support the global demand for Polymer Emulsion, including painting and coating, as well as innovation for green technology. Increasing building and construction activities in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will propel the market toward growth over the next few years.
Key Market Players: the Polymer Emulsion Market
Some major market competitors in the Polymer Emulsion Market are:
- DIC Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Arkema SA
- Celanese Corporation
- Trinseo
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Synthomer Plc
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Momentive performance materials Incorporated
- Allnex
- Dairen Chemical Corporation
- Halltech Incorporated
- Mallard Creek Polymers Incorporated
- Stanchem polymers
- Speciality Polymers Incorporated
- Visen Industries Limited, Cytec (Solvay)
- Kamsons Chemicals Private Limited
- Scott Border Company Limited
- Apcotex Industries Limited
- Pexichem Private Limited
- Clariant International
- Engineered polymer solutions.
Market Segmentation: the Polymer Emulsion Market
The segmentation of the Polymer Emulsion market is based on Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
- Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion
- SB Latex
Segmentation based on Application
- Paints and Coatings
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Paper and Paperboard
Segmentation based on End-User Industry
- Building and Construction
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Textile and Coatings
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
What is the goal of the report?
-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.
-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
