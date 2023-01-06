Thermochromic Material Market Size, Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean recently updated a new report on the worldwide Thermochromic Material Market Trends, Analysis, Drivers, and Growth Forecast to 2031.
The research provides in-depth details on the major players functioning in the global market and their financials, strategies, acquisitions, mergers, and market presence. Additionally, this research provides in-depth analyses, revenue figures for the Thermochromic Material market, and other significant data on the global market and the major trends, drivers, restraints, market opportunities, and threats through 2031.
The report includes a thorough analysis:
Current Trends in the Thermochromic Material Market, Thermochromic Material Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints, Thermochromic Material Segmentation, Competition from Domestic and Imported Producers, Geographical Analysis of the Thermochromic Material Market, and Strategic Key Players
The global thermochromic material market was valued at ~$1 billion in 2020. The market estimate to grow at a CAGR of ~3.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
These materials are thermochromic because they are divided into two groups based on their applications. Thermal is heated, while chrome in color. Temperature changes in thermochromic materials cause them to reversibly change colors. UV radiation and sunlight are examples of stimuli that can lead to a change in temperature. A thermochromic effect can be produced by liquid crystals or organic dyes, known as leuco dyes.
Materials containing thermochromic properties are usually organic dyes made up of a solvent, color developer, and a color former. Thermochromic materials are used as temperature indicators and as heat indicators in a variety of industries. In addition, it is used to indicate the variation in temperature in containers for chemical and hazardous material storage and chemical heating apparatus such as reactors and heat exchangers. Further, it can detect hot and cold by modifying a material’s shape, size, color, and other properties. Thermochromic materials are also heavily used in textiles, pharmaceuticals, packaging, printing, and other industries.
Factor Affecting Growth of the Global Thermochromic Material Market
There has been an increase in the use of thermochromic materials for protection or camouflaging applications, as well as sensors for practical applications. The traditional dyes are used on plastic films, which make them more durable and of high quality. These technological advances paved the way for energy-management films, OLED displays, and flexible electronics to be developed. There is a high demand for thermochromic materials in these industries, and the growth of these markets further propels thermochromic materials market growth.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Thermochromic Material Market
- During the global economic slowdown, major industries such as pulp & paper, textiles, printing & coatings, and others temporarily halted production. Government regulations have decreased the industry, as a result of which the global thermochromic material market is experiencing a sluggish decline.
- In terms of global thermochromic material consumption, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors account for a major share. The healthcare industry has seen significant growth after the major lockdown. This has led to an increase in global demand for thermochromic materials. Despite this, the thermochromic material shows a sluggish response to the Covid-19.
- Despite the minor restrictions on common commodities, there was no interruption in the production of textile, which resulted in an increase in thermochromic material supply, which has sluggish effects on the thermochromic material market.
- A rise in demand for packaging and printing has been seen due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the thermochromic material market remains sluggish.
- The thermochromic material used in food packaging accounts for a significant share of global consumption. A consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic was a spike in food packaging demand. Therefore, there has been a steady increase in the demand for thermochromic material, but the market is sluggish.
Regional Analysis: the Global Thermochromic Material Market
The highest market share in terms of value was accounted for by Europe. European markets for thermochromic materials are classified by Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Due to the growing need for thermochromic materials in packaging and printing & coatings, the thermochromic materials market in the region is growing. Smart packaging is booming in Western Europe, including France and the UK, so thermochromic materials are becoming more popular.
Aim of the Report: the Global Thermochromic Material Market
The global thermochromic material market is segmented based on Type, Material, End-Use Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- Reversible
- Irreversible
Segmentation based on Material
- Leuco Dyes
- Liquid crystals
- Pigments
- Others
Segmentation based on End-Use Industry
- Packaging
- Printing & Coating
- Medical
- Textile
- Industrial
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Key Market Players in the Global Thermochromic Material Market
The leading prominent players in the global thermochromic market are:
- OliKrom (France)
- Kolorjet (India)
- LCR Hallcrest (U.S.)
- Matsui International Company (U.S.)
- Smarol Industry (China), GEMINNOV (France)
- Hali Industrial (China)
- Chromatic Technologies (CTI) (U.S.)
- New Prisematic Enterprise (Taiwan)
- Kolortek (China)
- Other Prominent Players
What is the goal of the report?
-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.
-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
