Sodium Sulphate Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean recently updated a new report on the worldwide Sodium Sulphate Market Trends, Analysis, Drivers, and Growth Forecast to 2031.
The research provides in-depth details on the major players functioning in the global market and their financials, strategies, acquisitions, mergers, and market presence. Additionally, this research provides in-depth analyses, revenue figures for the Sodium Sulphate market, and other significant data on the global market and the major trends, drivers, restraints, market opportunities, and threats through 2031.
The report includes a thorough analysis:
Current Trends in the Sodium Sulphate Market, Sodium Sulphate Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints, Sodium Sulphate Segmentation, Competition from Domestic and Imported Producers, Geographical Analysis of the Sodium Sulphate Market, and Strategic Key Players
The global sodium sulphate market value was more than $1.0 billion in 2020. The global sodium sulphate market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Sodium sulphate in the form of pure hydrous sodium sulphate is known as mirabilite, and it is one of the primary sources of sodium sulphate in the form of anhydrous sodium sulphate. Traditionally, sodium sulphate was made using the LeBlanc process, but with technological advances, the LeBlanc process has been replaced by the Solvay process. Many industries use sodium sulphate as a laxative and fining agent.
In glass manufacturing, sodium sulphate also functions as a fining agent, which prevents bubbles from forming by removing scum. In addition, as a product of continuous technological advancement, sodium sulphate has also been used as a solar energy storage material. In order for sodium sulphate to change from solid to liquid, it requires a large amount of energy, highlighting its ability to store more energy for any particular mass.
Factors Affecting the Global Sodium Sulphate Market
- Solar energy demand is likely to boost the market’s growth. Additionally, it may be harmful to people who suffer from stomach, spleen, and elderly disorders.
- The lack of warning labels on sodium sulphate-containing products is forecast to hamper the growth of the sodium sulphate market.
Covid-19 Effects on the Global Sodium Sulphate Market
- Coronavirus is having an adverse global effect that has negatively affected sodium sulphate demand.
- In December 2019, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. There have been over a hundred occurrences of the disease around the world, and thousands have died. A number of industries have also suffered damage, including exports and imports, global manufacturing, tourism, and the financial sector.
- In the last few months, downward pressure has increased over again on the global economy, which had previously shown signs of improvement. In addition to the decline in international economic development, the outbreak of the virus has added to its dangers. According to many international groups, the global economy is facing its most challenging period since the financial crisis.
Regional Analysis of the Global Sulphate Market
Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and will continue to grow faster than the other regions during the forecast period, mainly due to high consumption for soaps & detergents, and textiles in China.
Key Players in the Global Sulphate Market
Several leading competitors profiled in the global sulphate market are:
- The Aditya Birla Group
- Atul Limited
- ECOBAT Technologies Ltd
- Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.
- Borden & Remington Corp.
- Intersac
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co.
- Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.
- TCI Chemicals
- Lenzing AG
- Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Analysis of the Global Sodium Sulphate Market
The global sulphate market segmentation focuses on Application, Product, Form, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
- Soaps and detergents
- Textile
- Glass
- Pulp & Paper
- Others
Segmentation based on Product
- Natural
- Synthetic
Segmentation based on Form
- Salt Cake
- Glauber’s Salt
- Niter Cake
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.
