Taiwan to charge transit passengers NT$500

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will charge each passenger transiting at an airport in the country NT$500 ($16.27) for the use of facilities, the Ministry of Transportation said Friday (Jan. 6).

Children under two years of age and VIP travelers designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will not be subjected to the fee, the Liberty Times reported. The intention to introduce the program was reported last month, but the ministry was still not announcing any timetable Friday.

At present, only travelers flying out of Taiwan were subject to a NT$500 service fee, but officials said transit passengers also used many airport resources, including wheelchairs, waiting lounges and restrooms.

Major airports in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea leveled similar charges on transit passengers under the user-pays principle, the ministry said.

