Billboard of partially nude figure in Taiwan actually student art exhibit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a billboard in Tainan showing a partially nude figure was reported as indecent, it was revealed that it is in fact an art installation created by a local student.

The billboard, located across from the Shezi Zhenan Temple in Guantian District, Tainan, showed a figure with long hair in white lingerie sitting on a couch. An unfastened bralette is draped over their abdomen, revealing a bare chest.

As images of the billboard went viral on social media, it was revealed that the image was created by a male Tainan National University of the Arts student named Wu Tsung-tai (吳宗岱), who is also the model in the photograph.

On Dec. 17, Wu announced his work “Ban-tai” on Facebook. According to the description of the event, his billboard would be exhibited from Dec. 16 “until banned.”

The Shezi Zhenan Temple shared Wu’s work and dubbed it an “exhibition.” On his social media page, Wu cited locals who praised the artistic expression and aesthetics of his image.

However, Wu wrote that within half an hour of the billboard being put up, it was reported to authorities.

“The local residents in Balin Borough were actually glad to have works of art, therefore they were very indignant about my work being reported,” Wu wrote in a comment. “The report was filed with the chief of the neighboring Shezi Borough as well as the Wushan Police Station, which has no jurisdiction here.”



The billboard is located across from the Shezi Zhenan Temple, a gathering spot for the local community. (Facebook, Wu Tsung-tai photo)

Wu was actually eager for the report to be processed. When asked whether there would be an official notice about the removal of his billboard, he wrote in an online post that he hopes the government finds a reason to tear down the billboard so that “the public sector also becomes a prop for my work.”

On Thursday (Jan. 5), Wu held a presentation at the Shezi Zhenan Temple, which was attended by his school instructors who assessed his work. The event began with a public invitation for those in the neighborhood to join and set off firecrackers in celebration.

Wu said during his presentation, “My intention has not changed since the beginning: to place an image that would be banned online in the real world. I want to address the fact that censorship, done by both human and artificial intelligence, gets confused when it comes to me.”



Locals set off firecrackers to celebrate Wu's work. (Facebook, Wu Tsung-tai video)

“You will find that (the image) does not have a goal. I put an image that shows no information and is purely for entertainment here,” he added. “People doubt its authenticity. Here, or rather, in Taiwan, this type of ambiguity, no matter if (the image shows) a man or woman, tends to have everyone thinking it is an image of a woman… People think it comes with the sin of indecency.”

Wu's work is ostensibly a study of society's reactions to what he calls “penile confusion” both online and in the real world. He said he finds it interesting that his work circles from the real world to the online world and back.

Wu also revealed during the event that he finally received a notice of removal from the Tainan City Government Public Works Bureau on Wednesday (Jan. 4).



Wu says his work is a social experiment on public reactions to "penile confusion" on and offline. (Facebook, Wu Tsung-tai photo)