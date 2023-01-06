Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Renamed Taiwan Space Agency to launch Wind-Hunter weather satellite

Taiwan to invest NT$25.1 billion in space program within 10 years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/06 20:05
President Tsai Ing-wen (fifth from left) attends the launch of the newly renamed TASA in Hsinchu Friday. 

President Tsai Ing-wen (fifth from left) attends the launch of the newly renamed TASA in Hsinchu Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) will launch the Wind-Hunter weather satellite this year, while the country is preparing to invest NT$25.1 billion ($816.49 million) in a national space team within the next decade, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Friday (Jan. 6).

The president attended a ceremony in Hsinchu City to mark the renaming of the National Space Organization (NSPO) in TASA, which was upgraded to a status directly under the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), the Liberty Times reported.

As to the Wind-Hunter or TRITON, it would be launched in June, TASA officials said. The satellite’s up-to-date technology made it uniquely qualified to track down typhoons, measuring the height of waves, wind speeds, strengths and paths of tropical storms from an altitude of 500 to 600 kilometers. Observing developments on the surface of the ocean was its main function, according to TASA.

During her visit to its Hsinchu headquarters, President Tsai said Taiwan could not remain absent from the international development of space technology and from the race to launch low earth orbit satellites. Following 30 years of history as the NSPO launching the Formosat series of satellites, the newly renamed TASA was ready to train Taiwanese talent and seize business opportunities in space, Tsai said.
Taiwan Space Agency
TASA
NSPO
space
satellites
weather satellite
low earth orbit
typhoons
Triton
Wind-Hunter
Tsai Ing-wen
Hsinchu City
space program
NSTC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to distribute surplus tax revenue, NT$5,000 to every citizen
Taiwan to distribute surplus tax revenue, NT$5,000 to every citizen
2023/01/04 09:55
Taiwan president throws support behind surplus tax cash plan
Taiwan president throws support behind surplus tax cash plan
2023/01/03 16:05
Taiwan premier advocates cash returns of surplus tax revenue to public
Taiwan premier advocates cash returns of surplus tax revenue to public
2023/01/03 14:03
Alliance of Democracies Foundation chairman arrives in Taiwan
Alliance of Democracies Foundation chairman arrives in Taiwan
2023/01/03 11:55
President Tsai warns of challenges ahead for Taiwan in new year address
President Tsai warns of challenges ahead for Taiwan in new year address
2023/01/01 11:26