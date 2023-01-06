Building Information Modeling Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Building Information Modeling Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an intelligent 3D model-based process, which provides construction professionals, architecture, and engineers to efficiently design, manage, construct and plan the infrastructure of the buildings. BIM software is popular among end users as it provides lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs) and time and money saving. Furthermore, rapidly increasing number of construction projects globally and rise indemand for automated models in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, government mandates regarding the use of BIM in building constructions are expected to boost its adoption worldwide.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global building information modelingmarket forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global building information modelingmarket size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2019-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB Ltd

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Asite Solution

– Beck Technology Ltd

– Bentley Systems, Incorporated

– Cadsoft Corporation

– Dassault Systèmes

– Hexagon AB

– Nemetschek SE

– Pentagon Solution Ltd

– Trimble Ltd

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

By End User

– Architects/Engineers

– Contractors

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

