Beijing silent on Taiwan's offer to help China with COVID outbreak

CECC chief, Mainland Affairs Council say Taipei ready to help, but communication necessary

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/06 17:48
CECC Chief Victor Wang. 

CECC Chief Victor Wang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan extended an olive branch to Beijing on Thursday (Jan. 5) for the second time in 2023, according to Victor Wang (王必勝), head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), who offered to help China deal with its deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

Following the CECC’s offer of aid to Chinese authorities to help deal with the outbreak, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Friday (Jan. 6) that Taiwan is waiting for a response from Beijing. Beijing must clarify what manner of assistance it requires before Taipei can move forward with any offer of aid, said MAC.

Taiwan’s offer to China follows President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) New Year’s Day address in which she recognized the serious health crisis facing China. In the spirit of compassion and humanitarianism, Tsai pledged that Taiwan is willing to help the Chinese people in any way that it can, reported CNA.

Both the CECC and MAC made clear that Taiwan’s offer of aid is contingent upon a response from Beijing. Despite a willingness to help, Taiwan cannot accurately assess the situation in China without an open line of communication.

The MAC’s statement on Friday also called on Taiwanese in China to monitor their health and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MAC hopes the region will soon see the end of the pandemic, and that cross-strait relations will return to normal quickly.
