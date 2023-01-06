New Taipei police officer charged with stealing found money

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei police officer has been charged with corruption and forgery after allegedly stealing found money that was handed over to the police.

Liberty Times reported that the officer surnamed Cheng (鄭) was stationed at Yingge Police Station in Sanxia Precinct. The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office was cited as saying he first stole NT$5,000 (US$162.69) on May 15, 2021, by opening the lost-and-found locker with a key.

He allegedly forged a receipt to show that someone else had picked up the money.

According to the prosecutors office, Cheng stole another NT$1,000 the following day and used his colleague’s stamp to forge another receipt. He stands accused of stealing more than NT$30,000 in nine incidents that occurred between May and September 2021.

UDN reported that Cheng allegedly also told his colleagues that, “Someone has come to pick up the wallet, I’ll process the return for you.”

Normally, the procedure for handling found items requires the police to confirm the name, quantity, characteristic, time, and location of the item found with the finder. The finder’s name, address, phone number, and national identification number are also documented on a receipt.

If no one claims the item within six months, the finder becomes its owner and is contacted to retrieve it.

Cheng’s case was not discovered until another officer was accused of embezzlement in the same precinct and the inspector decided to conduct an audit.

During an investigation, Cheng reportedly admitted to his guilt. He now faces charges including “stealing or misappropriating private property or equipment that is in his or her possession due to official position but not for official use.”

This is punishable by imprisonment for no less than five years. Meanwhile, forging public documents is punishable by imprisonment for between one and seven years.