Google submits revenue-sharing proposal with Taiwan news media

Ministry of Digital Affairs hosted 4 meetings in December

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/06 17:17
Google has made a proposal about revenue-sharing with news media, MODA says. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google has submitted a proposal for a revenue-sharing system between its digital platform and media outlets, the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) said Friday (Jan. 6).

The plan was presented during talks between the Internet company and representatives of Taiwan media. Due to the confidential nature of the project, MODA said it could not reveal any details, per CNA.

The ministry hosted four meetings in December between the domestic media companies and digital platforms Google and Meta to discuss how to manage revenue from the publication of online news content.

MODA Deputy Minister Lee Huai-jen (李懷仁) said he hoped that Google would continue to discuss its proposal with the representatives of newspapers and magazines. He said legislation remained one of the possible solutions, though the government preferred the two sides to reach a consensus through discussions first.

According to Lee, the government’s basic stance was that news had a value, and the news business was an important force in Taiwan’s democracy.
