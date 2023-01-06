OMNI Expands to over 500 restaurant outlets this Veganuary with Award-winning Plant-based Pork and Seafood

From Land to Sea: OMNI to reach new outlets across the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach - 6 January 2023 - OmniFoods, makers of the OmniPork and OmniSeafood series, announced today that its 100% plant-based pork and seafood proteins are being served in more than 500 restaurant outlets across 30 restaurant banners this Veganuary. Following the launch of OMNI Golden Fillet at Greene King pubs last October, the Vegan Fish & Chips dish has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and has already bagged an award for "Best Vegan Fish dish" by PETA UK, making it a must-try this Veganuary.OMNI's popularity is growing among flexitarians in the UK with new offerings ranging from Asian favourites to Great British Pub Food. This Veganuary, diners can fully experience "The OMNI Way" to a better Veganuary with plant-based dishes for any occasion including dumplings, gua bao, ramen, poke bowls, kimbaps, musubi, banh mi, burgers & wraps, fish & chips, pasta, steak and much more.Here are a few highlights: In London, world-renowned Chinese restaurantis serving OMNI Luncheon Fries and OmniCrab Cakes appetisers at their Center Point and Covent Garden branches (bar area); Latin-Japanese street food specialistsare serving Vegan Tonkotsu Ramen with OMNI Luncheon; Up North,in Whitley, one of the top 20 Fish & Chips takeaways in the UK, is serving NO-Fish & Chips using OMNI Golden Fillet; In Manchester, a Hong Kong style cafe (known as Chaan Tengs)and bakery, are serving hot and spicy Braised Eggplant with OMNI Mince and OMNI Luncheon Egg Crispy Burger respectively; Down South,in Brighton & Bristol is launching the NEW Surf N Surf Burger, which features the OMNI Ocean Burger topped with fried shrimp and sriracha & lime slaw; the world's first plant-based steakhousein Cwmbran is serving an entirely new Veganuary menu featuring OmniSeafood. Last but not least, PETA UK's "Best Vegan Fish Dish" is being served at more than 250 Hungry Horse pubs, 160 Greene King Local pubs, and 70 Farmhouse Inns pubs owned by Greene King, available across the UK.For the full restaurant list, please visit: http://bit.ly/UK2023Veganuary Follow OmniFoods on social media @omnifoods.uk now to witness the impact that food has on health, animals, and the world.Hashtag: #OmniFoods

About OmniFoods

OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plant-based food company. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world's top restaurants and retail chains. OmniFoods' products have received various international awards & accolades – OMNI Mince and OMNI Luncheon were awarded a One-star Great Taste Award in 2021, and OMNI Golden Fillet received the Silver Quality Award in the Monde Selection 2022.

