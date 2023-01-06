South Korean National Assembly defends Taiwan visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Assembly Deputy Speaker Cho Kyoung-tae on Friday (Jan. 6) shut down China’s complaint over last week’s South Korean National Assembly delegation visit to Taiwan.

Cho took to Facebook and said China’s protest is not an action a normal country would take. He called Beijing's accusations “authoritative and irresponsible.”

A spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in South Korea said the visit, led by Cho, violated the “one China” principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, CNA reported.

The spokesperson also claimed the trip sent the wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces and damaged the foundation of China-South Korea friendship.

Cho said the Chinese Ambassador to Korea should “immediately apologize” for the rhetoric.

“China should not worry about foreign countries' diplomacy. I'd rather solve the North Korean nuclear problem,” the deputy speaker said. South Korea and Taiwan have a lot in common, he added.

Despite suffering similar historical hardships, the world was surprised by the two nations’ economic growth and democratization, he said.

The delegation was in Taiwan from Dec. 28-31 and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The group also went to the Mainland Affairs Council to discuss issues including the situation in the Taiwan Strait and ties between the two Koreas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).