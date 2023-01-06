Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

South Korean National Assembly defends Taiwan visit

Cho Kyoung-tae demands apology from China ambassador to South Korea

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/06 16:57
South Korea National Assembly Deputy Speaker Cho Kyoung-tae. (Facebook, Cho Kyoung-tae photo)

South Korea National Assembly Deputy Speaker Cho Kyoung-tae. (Facebook, Cho Kyoung-tae photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Assembly Deputy Speaker Cho Kyoung-tae on Friday (Jan. 6) shut down China’s complaint over last week’s South Korean National Assembly delegation visit to Taiwan.

Cho took to Facebook and said China’s protest is not an action a normal country would take. He called Beijing's accusations “authoritative and irresponsible.”

A spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in South Korea said the visit, led by Cho, violated the “one China” principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, CNA reported.

The spokesperson also claimed the trip sent the wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces and damaged the foundation of China-South Korea friendship.

Cho said the Chinese Ambassador to Korea should “immediately apologize” for the rhetoric.

“China should not worry about foreign countries' diplomacy. I'd rather solve the North Korean nuclear problem,” the deputy speaker said. South Korea and Taiwan have a lot in common, he added.

Despite suffering similar historical hardships, the world was surprised by the two nations’ economic growth and democratization, he said.

The delegation was in Taiwan from Dec. 28-31 and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The group also went to the Mainland Affairs Council to discuss issues including the situation in the Taiwan Strait and ties between the two Koreas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).
Taiwan
South Korea
China
Taiwan visit
Cho Kyoung-tae

RELATED ARTICLES

German parliamentary delegation to visit Taiwan next week
German parliamentary delegation to visit Taiwan next week
2023/01/06 10:47
Chocolate from Taiwan wins big at British award
Chocolate from Taiwan wins big at British award
2023/01/06 10:20
US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait
US destroyer steams through Taiwan Strait
2023/01/06 10:01
Switzerland warns of 'unpredictable, aggressive behavior' of Taiwan drivers
Switzerland warns of 'unpredictable, aggressive behavior' of Taiwan drivers
2023/01/05 18:22
American Legislative Exchange Council backs Taiwan's inclusion in global organizations
American Legislative Exchange Council backs Taiwan's inclusion in global organizations
2023/01/05 17:19