Migrant worker murdered in southern Taiwan

Vietnamese man's body found early Friday morning, police searching for suspect

  101
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/06 16:15
Scene of the crime, Jan. 6. (Ligang Police Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Friday (Jan. 6), a Vietnamese worker in Gaoshu Township, Pingtung, was found dead in a case of suspected homicide.

Police in Pingtung’s Ligang Precinct received a report at 7:25 a.m. Friday morning after a body was discovered in a rental property. The 31-year-old man, surnamed Pham (范), was struck in the head with a bat or club, which prompted authorities to investigate his death as a murder.

Pham was renting the property with three other foreign workers, reported LTN. He had already been dead for some time when authorities arrived on the scene.

There were signs of a struggle in the home. The scene was immediately sealed off so that police could conduct an investigation, reported UDN.

Reports indicate the victim’s roommates are known to the police, and that suspects have been identified. Police are currently working to track them down.
migrant agricultural workers
Vietnamese
murder case
Pingtung County

