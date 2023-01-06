Another bus hits pedestrian on crosswalk in Taiwan's Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A little over a week after a woman and her infant were fatally struck by a bus while walking on a zebra crossing in Taichung City, a man was struck while on a crosswalk by another Taichung bus on Thursday (Jan. 5).

On Dec. 27, an Iraqi teacher, his wife, and their infant son were stuck by the No. 280 bus operated by Fengyuan Bus Transportation Co. while walking across a crosswalk, with the woman and child soon succumbing to their injuries. On Thursday, a Taichung bus also struck a 56-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) as he stood on a zebra crossing in Nantun District, but the pedestrian only suffered minor injuries.

According to a police investigation, at around 3 p.m. that afternoon, the 47-year-old driver of the No. 290 Taichung City Bus surnamed Hsiao (蕭) was driving along Zhongyong Road and turned left on Wuquan West Road. However, Hsiao said that he did not see Chen because "a windscreen pillar" blocked his left front view, reported UDN.

When the bus struck Chen, the driver immediately slammed on the brakes. The sudden stop caused a black car driven by a woman surnamed Wang (王) who was following closely behind to collide with the back of the bus.



Bus driver checking on condition of victim. (Yang Chin-sheng screenshot)

The impact of the bus knocked Chen to the ground. However, he only sustained minor abrasions to his left cheek and left palm and was sent to the Chung Kang branch of the Cheng Ching Hospital for treatment, reported Liberty Times.

Neither Wang, nor her daughter, who was on the passenger side, sustained injuries from the collision with the bus. Hsiao is being investigated by the Taichung City Policy Department's Traffic Police Corps for breaching Article 48, Item 2 Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰), which could result in a fine of between NT$1,200 (US$52) and NT$3,600.

After submitting to a breathalyzer, Hsiao was found to have a blood alcohol level of zero. Police believe the accident occurred because Hsiao drove onto the crosswalk without stopping first.

Taichung's Department of Transportation said that it asked Taichung City Bus to suspend the driver and recall him for safety re-education. The transportation department said that in addition to "severely punishing" the passenger transport operator, it has also deducted points from its annual performance evaluation.



Car that struck the rear of bus. (Taichung City Police Department image)

The bus company has reportedly reached a settlement with Chen, and the transportation department pledged to assist him with any additional procedures and "safeguard his rights and interests." The transport department said that it will continue to strengthen the implementation of intersection inspections.

It will require companies to supervise bus drivers and implement driver safety mechanisms. This includes stopping and carefully looking when arriving at intersections before proceeding.

Taichung City Bus said that Chen failed to follow the standard operating procedure for making a turn, but claimed that he had only been on the job for six months and had no record of previous violations. It added that every morning and afternoon, several company inspectors are sent to major intersections to strengthen inspections, or hold signs at intersections to remind drivers to "slow down first and then turn," to ensure the safety of pedestrians.