Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Leading Players and Future Prospect till 2030 | Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Northrop Grumman

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market. The research contains all of the information on variables such as boom strategy, revenue, manufacturing, profitability, investments, technological advancements, cap potential client base, climate, etc. The report’s main objective is to examine all the social, environmental, political, and other issues that have an impact on the increasing trend of the worldwide market.

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market is projected to offer a revenue opportunity of US$ 56.717.4 billion during the forecast period 2022-2030, registering a valuation of US$ 106.03 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Regional Analysis:

The report highlights key factors such as R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of key industry participants from a regional and global perspective. The report covers the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report offers country-level estimates for 25+ countries, including the US, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, the UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and the Middle East. The regional analysis presents information at the regional and country-level about the market, including the market dynamics based on the segments covered in the report.

COVID-19 Impact:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak appeared to slow global revenue growth. It is evident that life, businesses, and economies have transformed in the past year–a process reflected in revenue increases and decreases. A disruption in production and a slowing demand was evident as workers went home, travel restrictions took place, and delay in raw materials supply. The effects of the pandemic on supply have been most visible. During the early days of the pandemic, companies in the worst-hit countries or companies dependent on supply chains in those countries suffered severely.

Major Key Players in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market are:

DJI Technology

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Northrop Grumman

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

By Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Size

Very small UAVs Micro or Nano UAVs

Small UAVs Mini UAVs

Medium UAVs

Large UAVs

By Payload

<25 KG

25-170 KG

>170 KG

By Industry

Military & Defence

Government & Law Enforcement

Civil & Commercial

Agriculture Aerial Spraying

Construction & Mining

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

Healthcare & Social Assistance

Civilian/ Commercial

Airports

Energy & Utilities

Critical Infrastructures

Data Centers

Stadiums

Residential

Other Public Venues

Others

By Range

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Visual Line of Sight

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Cambodia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



