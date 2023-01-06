Digital Therapeutics Market 2022 | Value Projected to Expand by 2030 | Happify Health, Kaia Health, Teladoc Health Inc.

According to a recently released competitive intelligence analysis by Astute Analytica, this study provides a thorough overview and precise insights into future developments in the worldwide Digital Therapeutics Market industry. It will provide a thorough study of this market, taking into interpretation current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts.

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market size will grow from US$ 3,744.3 million in 2021 to US$ 24,143.3 million by 2030, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Regional Analysis:

According to the United States, Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare employment is likely to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, with about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected increase is primarily due to an aging population, which indicates a higher demand for healthcare services. In May 2021, the median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical sectors (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040, which was higher than the economy’s median annual wage of US$ 45,760.

COVID-19 Impact:

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.’

Major Key Players in Global Mental Health Market are:

Livongo Health Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Click Therapeutics Inc.

Happify Health

Kaia Health

Teladoc Health Inc.

Medtronic

Pear Therapeutics Inc.

ResMed and Voluntis

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Digital Therapeutics Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Preventive Applications Prediabetes�?? Obesity�?? Nutrition�?? Lifestyle Management�?? Others�??

Treatment/Care-related Applications�?? Diabetes�?? CNS Disorders�?? Mental Health Disorder Other CNS Disorders�?? Chronic Respiratory Disorders�?? Musculoskeletal Disorders�?? Cardiovascular Diseases Smoking Cessation�?? Medication Adherence�?? Gastrointestinal Disorders�?? Substance Use & Addiction Management�?? Rehabilitation & Patient Care�??



By Sales Channel

Business-to-business (B2B) Employer Healthcare Provider Payers Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Business-to-consumer (B2C) Patient Caregiver



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



