Hoteliers skeptical about Taiwan policy to charge for disposable toiletries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Environmental Protection Administration’s (EPA) newly announced policy requiring hotels to charge extra for disposable toiletries has been met with hotel operators’ skepticism about its effectiveness for reducing plastic waste.

The EPA on Friday (Jan. 6) announced the bill will restrict hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, and even campsites from actively providing free disposable toiletries to travelers. These items include liquid shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion in disposable packages smaller than 180 milliliters as well as personal hygiene products such as combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shaving cream, shower caps, and slippers.

During the first phase of implementation, which starts on July 1, hotels may only provide free disposable toiletries if travelers ask for them and are required not to place them in or outside rooms. In the second phase, hotels must either offer rooms without disposable toiletries at a discounted price of 5% or more or tag disposable toiletries with individual prices for travelers to purchase.

The starting date for the second phase is subject to local governments’ decision.

Liberty Times reported that in response to the policy, Tainan Hotel Union Chair Su Shen-tung (蘇神童) said its effect on environmental protection may be limited because the small difference in price may not be of concern to travelers, most of whom will likely pay the surcharge for the convenience.

He added that meanwhile, smaller hotel operators will have to worry about trouble from travelers who believe hotels are obligated to provide disposable toiletries for free.

As for a Liberty Times interviewee’s hope that the 5% price difference will actually apply rather than turn in an overall price hike, Su said it might be difficult to feel that there is a discount as costs and salaries have been on the rise lately, meaning prices for accommodation have been increasing nevertheless.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Bureau was cited as saying decreasing the use of disposable toiletries matches the current trend. It added that aside from promoting the policy among hotels, it will also do so with tourists, as everybody should be responsible for environmental protection.