Andrei Kuzmenko scores twice, Canucks beat Avalanche 4-2

By Associated Press
2023/01/06 14:03
Vancouver Canucks goalie Collin Delia allows a goal to Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan...
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) falls next to Vancouver Canucks' Curtis Lazar (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday,...
Vancouver Canucks' Ethan Bear, left, and Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursda...
Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat prepares to take a faceoff against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 5,...
Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard (49), Martin Kaut (61) and Andreas Englund celebrate Girard's goal as Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser skates past d...
Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev, left, makes a save as Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson watches during the first period of an NHL hock...
Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) checks Colorado Avalanche's Brad Hunt (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, i...
Vancouver Canucks' Jack Studnicka (18) loses his helmet after colliding with Colorado Avalanche's Brad Hunt (17) during the first period of an NHL hoc...
Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev, back left, of Russia, stops Vancouver Canucks' Jack Studnicka during the first period of an NHL hockey g...
Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, front, of Sweden, is stopped by Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev, of Russia, during the first period ...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night.

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller also scored for the Canucks. They snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-18-3.

Collin Delia stopped 29 shots for Vancouver. Elias Pettersson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had two assists.

Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves. The defending champion Avalanche are 0-4-1 in their last five to fall to 19-15-3.

A highlight reel play set up Vancouver’s second goal.

Putting the puck between his owns legs, Kuzmenko sprung Pettersson for a partial breakaway. The Swedish center drove into the Colorado zone, took the puck around the net, and got off a shot as he fell to the ice. Kuzmenko then forced the puck in past Georgiev’s skate, tying it at 2 with his 17th goal of the season.

Boeser scored the go-ahead goal 34 seconds later, sending a wrist shot past the netminder from in tight.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Canucks: At Winnipeg on Sunday in first game of a five-game trip.

