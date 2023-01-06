6 Taiwanese military officers busted for joining China spy ring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A retired Air Force colonel was arrested in Kaohsiung on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and charged with recruiting military officers to spy for Beijing. Three active-duty personnel were also detained, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

A total of seven people were arrested on Tuesday, when the spy ring was shut down. The investigation was handled jointly by the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau (MJIB) along with Taiwan’s Air Force and Navy, because Liu reportedly recruited officers from both branches, a total of six, over the past eight years.

The retired officer, surnamed Liu (劉), was reportedly engaged in espionage activities for at least eight years, and was under surveillance by authorities, reported CNA. The officers arrested this week reportedly received sums of between NT$30,000 (US$1,000) to NT$100,000 (US$3,250) from Liu for providing intel.

Among the seven members of the ring arrested, three were allowed to post bail for sums of between NT$100,000 and NT$200,000 (US$6,500). In addition to Liu, the three officers who are still detained include two lieutenant colonels, surnamed Sun (孫) and Liu, and one major surnamed Gong (龔).

Another CNA report indicated that Liu retired from the Air Force in 2013, and made a trip to China shortly afterward. During that trip, he was recruited by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and offered money to recruit others to provide military intelligence.



It is suspected that Liu has since received between NT$200,000 and NT$700,000 (US$22,800) from the CCP, and that he used shell companies to cover up the illegal income.

Following the suspects’ arrests, the case is now under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Yuan, said the MND. In its statement, the Ministry said it will stay vigilant to counter the infiltration of agents working for Beijing and will work to strengthen anti-espionage measures throughout all branches of the military.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if others were involved.

In late 2022, two incidents of espionage involving military officers spying for China gained media attention in Taiwan. In November, a retired marine major, also in Kaohsiung, was arrested for entering the Zuoying Naval Base with a forged ID.



Shortly after the Kaohsiung incident, it was discovered that an active-duty army major in Kinmen had been recruited by a retired journalist to work on behalf of China. A photograph was also shared of the major pledging to surrender to Chinese forces if the frontline position of Kinmen was attacked.