Gogoro leads electric scooter sales in Taiwan for 7th straight year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric two-wheeler maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro announced on Thursday (Jan. 5) that it led electric scooter sales in Taiwan in 2022.

Gogoro has led electric scooter sales in the country for seven consecutive years now. Meanwhile, its partner A-Motor was ranked the number two electric scooter maker last year.

In fact, five out of the top six electric scooter makers were powered by the Gogoro Network battery swapping network, including Gogoro, A-Motor, PGO, eMoving, and Yamaha. Gogoro Network battery swapping currently powers 90% of all electric scooters in Taiwan.

According to Gogoro, the government released its annual scooter sales report for 2022. This showed electric scooters account for 12% of all scooters sold.

Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke (陸學森) said the company was proud of the progress it and its partners were making in the country, while also noting there were “now more Gogoro Network battery swapping locations than gas stations across Taiwan’s major cities.”

“Consumers and governments are demanding cleaner and smarter transportation choices for cities like never before and with Gogoro’s technology, partners, and experience we are well positioned to meet their needs,” Luke added.

The Gogoro Network in Taiwan currently supports more than 524,000 riders, while there are over 2,504 battery-swapping stations located throughout the country.