Bruns scores 15, South Dakota downs North Dakota 62-60

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns scored 15 points to help South Dakota defeat North Dakota 62-60 on Thursday night.

Bruns added nine rebounds for the Coyotes (8-8). Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tasos Kamateros recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Fightin' Hawks (6-10) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who posted 18 points and two steals. B.J. Omot added 15 points for North Dakota. In addition, Jalun Trent finished with 10 points.

