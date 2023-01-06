Buggs hits last 3, gets UTSA past Middle Tennessee 75-72

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany had 23 points and 11 rebounds, John Buggs III knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left and UTSA beat Middle Tennessee 75-72 on Thursday night.

Japhet Medor added 19 points for the Roadrunners (7-8). DJ Richards shot 3 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Eli Lawrence led the way for the Blue Raiders (9-6) with 20 points and six rebounds. Camryn Weston added 15 points for Middle Tennessee. Jestin Porter also had 12 points and two blocks.

Germany put up 12 points in the first half for UTSA, who led 34-28 at the break. Medor led UTSA with 11 points in the second half.

