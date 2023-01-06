Taiwan's total COVID cases surpass 9 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Jan. 6) announced 27,281 local COVID cases, a 0.22% increase from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release, also confirmed 395 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,007,371. The 62 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,445.

Local cases

The local cases included 12,141 males, 15,133 females, and seven cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 62 deaths announced on Friday were 32 males and 30 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 56 had a history of chronic disease, and 41 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 395 imported cases included 266 males and 129 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. Of the 1,200 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 4, 942 tested negative for COVID, while 258 tested positive, representing 21.5%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,007,371 cases, of which 8,965,293 were local and 42,024 were imported. So far, 15,445 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.