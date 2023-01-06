Alexa
Taiwan president watches military drills with indigenous drones

Drills simulate reaction to enemy attack on airport in Chiayi

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/06 13:57
Military drills in Chiayi Friday. 

Military drills in Chiayi Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) watched military drills in Chiayi with locally made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), reports said Friday (Jan. 4).

She saw soldiers practice at the Zhongzhuang base, with drones made by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) helping to make data gathering faster, more precise, and more efficient. It was the first time the new UAVs took part in military exercises, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Friday’s drills simulated an enemy attack on Shuishang Airport, with the Taiwanese forces having to plan and conduct a counterattack, and take and maintain control of specific target areas.

The NCSIST single-rotor drone was able to turn two-dimensional information about the enemy’s position and movements into 3D data, and provide it to the command post to make a more detailed and precise analysis of conditions on the ground, officers said.
