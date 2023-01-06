Loyer's late 3 gives No. 1 Purdue 71-69 win over No. 24 OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3-pointer.

Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession to set up Loyer's 3.

Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the field.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and Houston beat SMU.

Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) built a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six straight.

J’Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-pointers.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

NO. 10 UCLA 60, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 15 points and UCLA blew an 18-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat crosstown rival Southern California for its 11th straight victory.

Boogie Ellis missed missed a potential tying jumper that would have forced overtime and Adem Bona grabbed the rebound to seal the win and keep UCLA undefeated at Pauley Pavilion with a 9-0 mark.

The Bruins (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) are on their longest winning streak since 2016-17.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Trojans (11-5, 3-2).

IOWA 91, NO. 15 INDIANA 89

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat Indiana.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback. Every Iowa starter scored in double figures. Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in the lineup for Indiana (10-4, 1-2) after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino had 21.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25