Placer sends North Florida past Kennesaw State 89-86

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer buried a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining and finished with 32 points to send North Florida to an 89-86 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Placer had a big night from beyond the arc for the Ospreys (7-8, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), as he connected on 10 of his 15 3-point attempts. Jarius Hicklen add 16 points, while Carter Hendricksen scored 10.

Chris Youngblood led the Owls (10-6, 2-1) with 18 points. Brandon Stroud pitched in with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Terrell Burden also scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. North Florida visits FGCU while Kennesaw State visits Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.