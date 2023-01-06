Rucker scores 35 as Army beats Loyola (MD) 78-55

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 35 points and Army beat Loyola (Md.) 78-55 on Thursday night.

Rucker also contributed four steals for the Black Knights (9-7). Charlie Peterson added 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Ethan Roberts shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Greyhounds (5-11) were led by Kenny Jones, who posted 16 points and three steals. Chris Kuzemka added 10 points and two steals for Loyola. Alonso Faure also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

