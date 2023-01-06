China decries South Korean delegation's visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese embassy in South Korea on Thursday (Jan. 5) objected to the South Korean National Assembly’s Taiwan-Korean friendship group delegation trip to Taiwan last week.

A spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in South Korea said the visit, led by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Cho Kyoung-tae, violated the “one China” principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, CNA reported.

It also goes against the development of friendly ties between China and South Korea, they said.

The spokesperson said Beijing "resolutely opposes” any form of official exchange between South Korea and Taiwan. The biggest threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are the “separatist activities” of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), You Si-kun (游錫堃), and other “Taiwan independence forces,” they said.

The spokesperson claimed that the move by the deputy speaker sends the wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces and damaged the foundation of China-South Korea friendship, per CNA.

The delegation was in Taiwan from Dec. 28-31 and met with Tsai, You, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The group also went to the Mainland Affairs Council to discuss issues including the situation in the Taiwan Strait and ties between the two Koreas, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.