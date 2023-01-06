Tia Lee partners with NERVO to release remix of "GOODBYE PRINCESS"

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 6 January 2023 - Tia Lee Yu Fen had a massive end to 2022. Her record-breaking "GOODBYE PRINCESS" music video, garnered over 100 million views on YouTube in just 19 days. Now the global C-Pop star has collaborated with Grammy Award winning Australian duo NERVO, to release a huge DJ remix of her hit song.





NERVO is the stage name of twin sisters Olivia and Miriam Nervo who for years have been one of world's hottest acts. NERVO worked with Tia Lee on a remix of "GOODBYE PRINCESS" that lifts the tempo and weaves multiple synth layers over Tia's angelic vocals. Inspired by mid-90s to early 00s discothèque, the remix is underlined by a fast-paced, rhythmic beat that speaks to the beating heart behind Tia's commitment to empowering women.



The DJs have also joined forces with Tia for her #EmpowerHer philanthropic campaign. Having already announced Teen's Key as the first organisation to benefit from the #EmpowerHer campaign, Tia will make donations that could total as much as HKD3.8 million if views of the music video on YouTube continue to multiply.



Aside from being a celebrated music sensation and advocate for female empowerment, Tia has been on the minds of fashion editors worldwide. In late 2022 she graced the covers of Vogue and ROLLACOASTER, using the interviews to spread awareness for her campaign, and to share her story of resilience, hard work and self-belief.



About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee, born in Taipei, is a global C-pop singer, fashion icon and film and television actress. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.