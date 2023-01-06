Queens University knocks off Bellarmine 75-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — AJ McKee's 20 points helped Queens University defeat Bellarmine 75-74 on Thursday night.

McKee had three steals for the Royals of Canada. Kenny Dye scored 14 points, adding six rebounds and five assists. Quan McCluney had 13 points.

Garrett Tipton finished with 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Knights (6-10). Peter Suder added 22 points, while Curt Hopf finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Queens University hosts Kennesaw State, while Bellarmine travels to play Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.