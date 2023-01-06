Video shows New Taipei cop fail to stop for kids at zebra crossing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After video surfaced on social media showing a New Taipei City police officer failing to stop for two children at a zebra crossing last month, he was fined following an investigation.

On Thursday (Jan. 5), dash cam video footage was uploaded to the YouTube channel WoWtchout showing a police patrol car from the New Taipei City Police Department's Haishan Precinct failing to yield to children at a crosswalk.



(YouTube, WoWtchout screenshot)

Haishan Precinct conducted an investigation and found that while patrolling in his squad car at 7:25 a.m. on Dec. 27 on Hansheng East Road, an officer surnamed Liu (劉) failed to stop for two elementary students already standing on the zebra crossing, reported UDN. Instead, he kept driving through the crosswalk and turned right on Lane 331, Changan Street.

In video of the incident, the patrol car slows slightly to wait for oncoming traffic before going through the crosswalk, while two small children stand together on the crossing. It is not until the police vehicle turns right that a scooter rolls through the crosswalk from the other direction, and the children look both ways.



(YouTube, WoWtchout screenshot)

Police determined that Liu breached Article 48, Item 2 Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰). Lee Chung-tai (李忠台), head of the New Taipei City Traffic Adjudication Office, was cited by CNA as saying that Liu was fined NT$2,000 (US$65) and issued a letter of reprimand for this infraction.

Lee said that if Liu fails to pay the fine in a timely fashion, it will be increased on the first, 30th, and 60th day past the payment due date. He said the case will be added to education materials displayed at gatherings and other appropriate settings to remind police to abide by traffic laws and avoid similar incidents from happening again.



Traffic ticket issued to police officer. (New Taipei City Police Department photo)