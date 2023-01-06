German parliamentary delegation to visit Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of German politicians is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan next week, according to Die Zeit.

The 10-member group will be led by Free Democratic Party whip Johannes Vogel and Bundestag National Defense Committee chair Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann.

One has to take autocrats seriously and literally, “because after Putin comes Xi," Die Zeit quoted Vogel as saying.

Democracies must have a common strategy when dealing with China, Vogel said. Germany should deal with security policy issues in the Pacific region and implement economic policies to make itself less reliant on the Chinese market through more free trade with the U.S., Canada, Australia, or ASEAN countries, per Die Zeit.

The FDP is one of three parties that make up Germany’s ruling coalition. It has been very friendly to Taiwan in recent years, urging more support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations, per CNA.

In 2021, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, an FDP-funded think tank, established a global innovation center in Taipei, making the FDP the first German political party to have a foothold in Taiwan.

In October, a Bundestag Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid delegation visited Taiwan, led by FDP member Peter Heidt. Over the course of four days, the group met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Chen Chu (陳菊), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation also visited Taiwan's National Human Rights Museum.