Texans, Colts square off in battle for top-five draft picks

HOUSTON (2-13-1) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-11-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Colts by 2½

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 6-10; Colts 6-10.

SERIES RECORD: Colts lead 31-9-1.

LAST MEETING: Colts and Texans tied 20-20 on Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston.

LAST WEEK: Texans lost 31-3 to Jaguars; Colts lost 38-10 to Giants.

TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (25), SCORING (T30)

TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (13), SCORING (26)

COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (24), PASS (23), SCORING (T30).

COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (23), PASS (11), SCORING (28).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Texans minus-1; Colts minus-13.

TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: DL Ogbo Okoronkwo. The soon-to-be free agent couldn't have scripted a better finish to this season. He has a career-high five sacks, all since Week 13, making him one of three AFC players with five sacks in the past four weeks (New England's Josh Uche with 6 1/2 and Cleveland's Myles Garrett with five). And this week he faces an offensive line that has allowed the second-most sacks (58) in the NFL.

COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas star will make his third career start against one of his home state teams. Ehlinger went 0-2, completing 61.5% of his throws for 304 yards with one interception while getting sacked 11 times. He was more efficient in relief of the injured Nick Foles last week, throwing his first career TD pass. But this is an opportunity for Ehlinger to cement his future on Indy's depth chart.

KEY MATCHUP: Houston QB Davis Mills vs. Colts secondary. Mills has shown the Texans he's not their long-term solution at quarterback and though he appeared to be making progress late this season, he took a step back last week when Houston failed to score a TD. If Indy can apply steady pressure, perhaps Mills will add to his interception total (13). Only three NFL players have thrown more picks this season.

KEY INJURIES: Houston remains hopeful OL Jimmy Morrissey (concussion protocol) and TE Teagan Quitoriano (thigh) will return this weekend after sitting out last weekend. ... The Colts have already announced Foles (ribs) will not play. It's unclear whether WR Ahston Dulin and CB Brandon Facyson can return from the concussion protocol though Dulin has practiced this week.

SERIES NOTES: The season-opening tie was the first in this series, the first in Texans' history and the first for the Colts since moving to Indy in 1984. ... Indianapolis won the first nine games between these AFC South rivals and has won seven of the past nine, too. ... The Colts won the only playoff game between the franchises 21-7 on Jan. 5, 2019 in Houston. ... The Texans are 3-17 all time in Indy, winning in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

STATS AND STUFF: Houston can clinch the No. 1 overall draft pick with a loss. The Texans selected David Carr, Mario Williams and Jadeveon Clowney the three times they selected No. 1. ... The Texans have lost 10 of 11 overall with both wins this season coming on the road. ... Mills also is Houston's second-leading rusher with 102 yards this season. ... DE Jerry Hughes, Indy's first-round draft pick in 2010, leads the Texans with nine sacks. ... Safeties Jalen Pitrie and Jonathan Owens and LB Christian Kirksey each have topped the 100-tackle mark this season with Houston. ... The Texans have failed to score a touchdown twice this season. ... Coach Lovie Smith will finish his first season in Houston with the franchise's first winless home record in franchise history. ... The Colts have lost six straight since interim coach Jeff Saturday won his debut game. Indy has lost nine of its past 10 overall. ... Another loss Sunday would assure Indy of a top-five draft pick. ... Indy is 4-6-1 against division opponents over the past two seasons. ... Saturday's offense has scored just two touchdowns in the past 13 quarters — and has had two turnovers returned for scores during those same 13 quarters. ... WR Michael Pittman Jr. needs 105 yards receiving for his second straight 1,000-yard season. ... LB Zaire Franklin needs four tackles to break Shaquille Leonard's single-season record of 163, set in 2018. ... LB Bobby Okereke had a career-high 17 tackles last week. ... Indy's defense has 46 sacks this season and needs four to break the franchise's single-season record.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL