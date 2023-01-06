Turks & Caicos policeman accused of harboring migrants

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A police officer in the Turks & Caicos Islands was arrested and charged with harboring undocumented migrants as authorities struggle with a recent spike in Haitians migrating to the archipelago, officials said Thursday.

Police Commissioner Trevor Botting declined further comment but said in a statement that the officer was already on administrative leave related to another unidentified matter.

Authorities said they found four Haitians ranging in ages from 22 to 65 on the property where they arrested the officer. The Haitians also were detained.

In recent weeks, Turks & Caicos police have arrested at least 180 migrants believed to be Haitian as they flee a rise in poverty and violence in their country.