Minaya named adviser to Yankees GM; joins Sabean, Hendry

NEW YORK (AP) —

Omar Minaya joined the New York Yankees on Thursday as a senior adviser to baseball operations, making him the third former general manager in current GM Brian Cashman's front office.

The 64-year-old Minaya was Major League Baseball's first Latino general manager with the Montreal Expos from 2002-04 and then went to New York Mets as their GM from 2004-2010.

Former San Francisco general manager Brian Sabean joined the Yankees on Tuesday as executive adviser to Cashman and former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry has been a special assignment scout since 2012.

Minaya became a scout with Texas in 1984 and signed Sammy Sosa. He eventually moved up to director of professional and international scouting. He left in September 1997 to become an assistant general manager with his hometown Mets.

He also was San Diego’s senior vice president of baseball operations from December 2011 until January 2015, served as senior adviser to players’ association head Tony Clark until December 2017, then rejoined the Mets as a special assistant until November 2020. He has worked for MLB since February as a consultant for amateur scouting.

