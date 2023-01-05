All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 32 22 7 2 1 47 92 75 Providence 32 19 6 5 2 45 95 86 WB/Scranton 29 15 9 2 3 35 87 72 Charlotte 31 16 12 2 1 35 88 97 Bridgeport 32 14 12 5 1 34 110 112 Springfield 32 14 13 1 4 33 92 92 Lehigh Valley 30 14 13 2 1 31 85 92 Hartford 30 11 13 1 5 28 81 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 31 20 9 1 1 42 109 96 Rochester 29 17 10 1 1 36 96 97 Utica 29 14 9 5 1 34 97 94 Syracuse 28 13 11 2 2 30 103 101 Laval 32 13 15 3 1 30 114 119 Belleville 32 13 16 3 0 29 107 122 Cleveland 29 12 14 1 2 27 105 118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 32 19 7 4 2 44 123 86 Rockford 32 19 10 1 2 41 119 102 Milwaukee 30 18 10 0 2 38 107 85 Manitoba 29 16 10 2 1 35 92 90 Iowa 31 13 14 2 2 30 92 104 Chicago 30 11 15 3 1 26 90 122 Grand Rapids 30 12 17 1 0 25 86 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 30 21 6 3 0 45 114 85 Calgary 31 22 8 1 0 45 123 76 Abbotsford 31 19 10 1 1 40 112 96 Colorado 31 18 11 2 0 38 90 79 Tucson 30 14 12 4 0 32 101 103 Ontario 28 15 12 0 1 31 82 77 San Jose 33 14 18 0 1 29 84 115 Henderson 34 12 19 0 3 27 86 95 Bakersfield 30 12 17 1 0 25 80 97 San Diego 32 9 23 0 0 18 85 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Cleveland 1

Laval 6, Manitoba 3

Providence 5, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 3

Calgary 3, Abbotsford 0

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2

Coachella Valley 4, Colorado 2

San Jose 4, Henderson 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.