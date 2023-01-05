SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 21 15 4 2 0 32 87 56 Roanoke 24 15 8 1 0 32 79 61 Evansville 25 14 9 2 0 30 81 80 Birmingham 23 14 8 1 0 29 94 75 Huntsville 23 14 8 1 0 29 76 71 Knoxville 24 13 8 1 2 29 83 70 Fayetteville 24 12 10 2 0 26 72 76 Quad City 23 11 10 1 1 24 62 67 Pensacola 24 12 12 0 0 24 88 87 Macon 21 4 15 2 0 10 57 87 Vermilion County 22 3 18 1 0 7 44 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.