India opts to bowl first against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

PUNE, India (AP) — India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 on Thursday.

India leads the three-match series after winning the first game in Mumbai by two runs.

The host made two changes. Batsman Sanju Samson was ruled out of the series owing to an injury while fielding in Mumbai. Rahul Tripathi came in and will make his T20 debut for India. The batsman has earned plaudits with his heavy hitting in the Indian Premier League.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was playing in place of Harshal Patel, who was expensive in the first game.

Sri Lanka was unchanged.

The pitch at MCA Stadium suits batsmen, and sides batting first have a better record. Dew could play a role as the game progresses.

Lineups:

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

