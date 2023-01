WTA Adelaide International 1 Results

Thursday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $826,837 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Jelena Ostapenko (7), Latvia, 6-3, 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-2, 7-5.

Ons Jabeur (1), Tunisia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend (6), United States, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, 7-5, 6-0.

Lidziya Marozava and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-7.