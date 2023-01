Thursday At Balewadi Stadium Pune, India Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Marin Cilic (1), Croatia, walkover.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, 6-2, 6-4.

N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).