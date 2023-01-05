Bird watchers in Taiwan mistake mallard for endangered Laysan duck

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After what appeared to be an endangered Laysan duck was discovered in Hualien County on Dec. 30, bird watchers have flocked to the bird’s location, only for its owner to reveal it was in fact a lost mallard.

Liberty Times reported on Wednesday (Jan. 4) that bird watchers confirmed the duck’s species after almost a week since discovering it at the mouth of the Qijiaochuan River. However, as the Laysan duck is usually found in Hawaii, they were stumped as to why or how it flew over 8,000 kilometers to Taiwan.

A bird watcher surnamed Wang told Liberty Times that the duck’s presence had attracted bird watchers from all over Taiwan over the course of a few days.

However, on Thursday morning (Jan. 5), Justlike Villa posted on its Facebook page, writing, “The mallard that went missing from our home a while back has become a rare protected species lately.” According to the bed-and-breakfast’s owner, he was under the impression that the duck had flown away to lay eggs “like other ducks before” and would show up again in just a few days.

The owner explained that the runaway mallard was mistaken for the Laysan duck due to the ring of white feathers around its eyes, which was the result of an old injury. “We thank bird watchers and lovers for sharing their discovery so we know it is doing well!” the owner wrote, adding, “Dear ducky, if you are tired from having fun out there and want to come home, you are welcome! We hope you still remember your way back and will wait for you!”

The Wild Bird Society of Hualien responded to the incident by writing that the Laysan duck is a non-migratory bird that is only found on Laysan, a Hawaiian island. It added that the Laysan duck’s eyes and neck are marked with white feathers, and it is smaller than the mallard with a shorter and thicker neck.

“Therefore, we remind everyone that while it is fun to make field observations and make records during birds’ migration season, when encountering rare bird species, careful identification and confirmation is crucial in making observations meaningful,” the society wrote.



The mallard was spotted at the mouth of Qijiaochuan River. (Liu Chih-fen photo)