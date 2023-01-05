Afghanistan: Raids targeting 'IS' leave 8 dead, Taliban say

The Afghan Taliban said Thursday that a series of raids killed 8 members of the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group.

Two separate operations targeting IS holdouts took place in both Kabul and the western Nimroz province, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The raids also led to the arrest of nine IS members.

The raids follow recent IS-claimed attacks on a checkpoint near Kabul's military airport on Sunday. The Kabul Longan hotel, which is popular with Chinese travelers, was also targeted by IS last month, leaving several people dead.

"These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for foreign IS members to come to Afghanistan," Mujahid tweeted.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said five Chinese citizens were injured in the Kabul Longan Hotel attack. IS had earlier published photos of the perpetrator behind that attack.

So far, the US Pentagon and defense officials in Western countries have not backed up the Taliban's claims regarding the success of the raids on IS holdouts.

The Taliban also claimed to have seized weapons, grenades and other items during its raid in Kabul, which took place in the Shahdai Slaehin neighborhood.

Afghan seeking to maintain grip on security

Since ousting Afghanistan's democratically elected government led by Ashraf Ghani in August 2021, the Afghan Taliban are seeking to maintain an image of security in the country, both domestically and abroad.

The Taliban are not officially recognized as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, although some countries such as China are seeking economic cooperation with regime.

IS has ramped up its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. In addition targeting the Talilban, IS has also frequently attacked Afghanistan's Shiite community and other civilians.

In addition to a security crisis, Western countries and the UN have raised alarm about a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. The Taliban's restrictions on women's rights have also drawn widespread condemnation from the international community.

wd/wmr (AP, Reuters)