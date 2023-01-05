Desktop Virtualization Market To Generate Revenue Of USD 8.5 billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.7%

Introduction: Overview of Market

The desktop virtualization market is an ever-growing industry with a range of different solutions available to businesses and individuals. Desktop virtualization refers to the process of creating a virtualized environment for desktop computers, allowing multiple users to access their own distinct desktops from any device without needing to install applications or operating systems on each individual machine. This technology provides enhanced security, scalability, and cost savings for businesses that need the ability to rapidly deploy applications and resources across the organization.

The global desktop virtualization market was valued at around USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for remote working solutions due to increasing digitization as well as growing adoption of cloud computing technologies.

Drivers of Desktop Virtualization

Desktop virtualization is a rapidly developing technology with an array of potential benefits. By using a virtualized desktop model, businesses can improve security, simplify management, and reduce costs. There are several key drivers driving the growth of this market.

Firstly, organizations are making significant investments in cloud-based technologies to maintain their competitive edge. This shift towards cloud computing has increased demand for virtual desktops due to their ability to be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, and their cost-effectiveness compared to traditional models. Additionally, as more organizations adopt Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies for employees’ workstations or laptops, desktop virtualization allows them to securely access resources from any device without compromising the integrity of the company networks or data centers.

Secondly, regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA have created a need for improved data security measures.

Vendors: Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Ericom Software, Evolve IP, HPE, Huawei Technologies, Microsoft, Ncomputing, Oracle, Parallels International, Red Hat, VMware.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key Segments: Product type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), Remote Desktop Services (RDS)), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives that will broaden the business’s horizons at both a regional and global level. The report provides a detailed explanation of the market challenges and future prospects for the “Desktop Virtualization” world market. It also includes market maturity analysis, concentration, as well as the scope of development in the region. Other important parameters such as market size, market value and quantity are also discussed.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Interested in Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://the-market.us/report/desktop-virtualization-market/#inquiry

Methodology for Research

The report is based primarily on secondary research and primary interviews.

Secondary data sources are the company website, investor presentations (annual reports), press releases, whitepapers, journals, certified publications and government websites. CXOs include VPs, directors and technology & innovation directors. Product managers are also included. Similar interviews were conducted with end-user organizations. Because of non-disclosure agreements we are unable to reveal the identity of the end users.

For example, our region forecast is based heavily on secondary research and primary interview data. To get regional-specific insight, we have conducted primary interviews in each region. Interviews were also conducted primarily with local consultants and subject-matter experts. These experts were interviewed to get qualitative and quantitative information on the market and to validate the research findings. The forecast and triangulation data for each region segment were based on the following primary and secondary data sources:

– Historical revenues of Top Players and Year on Year growth

– Top players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

– The latest developments and strategies of vendors (e.g., mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and others)

– R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

– Funding Initiatives and Start-up Ecosystem

– Regulatory Environment (Regional or Country Specific)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Q1. Is there a market for Desktop Virtualization?

Q2. What is Desktop Virtualization used for?

Q3. Is there a demand for Desktop Virtualization?

Q4. What is the growth rate of the Desktop Virtualization Market?

Q5. What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

Q6. In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

Q7. What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

Q8. In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Q9. Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

