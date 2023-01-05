“The Future of Gems and Jewellery Industry: What’s Next?”

Global Gems and Jewellery Market Insight

Gems and jewellery have been used to adorn people since the dawn of time, making them one of the oldest and most iconic symbols of beauty. Today, the gems and jewellery market is an evolving industry with a wealth of opportunities for consumers. Not only are there more options than ever before, but advancements in technology have made it easier to source quality, ethically mined jewels all over the world. This article will explore the current state of the gems and jewellery market and examine its various components such as production methods, pricing trends, consumer demand, etc.

Current State: Global Trends

The gems and jewellery market has been in a state of flux over the past few years. Despite a short-term dip in the global demand for precious stones due to the economic slowdown, growth is slowly returning to the sector. According to recent data from The-market.us, the overall market is projected to reach USD 306.1 billion by 2020.

In terms of regional trends, Asia Pacific dominates the global gems and jewellery market due to factors such as growing disposable incomes and increasing consumer spending on luxury goods. Furthermore, demand for diamonds remains strong in India and China due to cultural traditions that involve gifting diamond jewellery during auspicious occasions such as weddings. The Middle East also continues to be an important consumer base for high-end precious stone jewellery with Saudi Arabia being one of the leading markets in this region.

Vendors: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, LVMH, Rajesh Exports, Richemont, Signet Jewelers.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Key Segments: Product type (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Gems), By Application (Online, Retail, Jewelry Stores) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives that will broaden the business’s horizons at both a regional and global level. The report provides a detailed explanation of the market challenges and future prospects for the “Gems and Jewellery” world market. It also includes market maturity analysis, concentration, as well as the scope of development in the region. Other important parameters such as market size, market value and quantity are also discussed.

Exploring the Top: Biggest companies in the world

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

LVMH

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Methodology for Research

The report is based primarily on secondary research and primary interviews.

Secondary data sources are the company website, investor presentations (annual reports), press releases, whitepapers, journals, certified publications and government websites. CXOs include VPs, directors and technology & innovation directors. Product managers are also included. Similar interviews were conducted with end-user organizations. Because of non-disclosure agreements we are unable to reveal the identity of the end users.

For example, our region forecast is based heavily on secondary research and primary interview data. To get regional-specific insight, we have conducted primary interviews in each region. Interviews were also conducted primarily with local consultants and subject-matter experts. These experts were interviewed to get qualitative and quantitative information on the market and to validate the research findings. The forecast and triangulation data for each region segment were based on the following primary and secondary data sources:

– Historical revenues of Top Players and Year on Year growth

– Top players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

– The latest developments and strategies of vendors (e.g., mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches and others)

– R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

– Funding Initiatives and Start-up Ecosystem

– Regulatory Environment (Regional or Country Specific)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Q1. Is there a market for Gems and Jewellery?

Q2. What is Gems and Jewellery used for?

Q3. Is there a demand for Gems and Jewellery?

Q4. What is the growth rate of the Gems and Jewellery Market?

Q5. What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

Q6. In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

Q7. What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

Q8. In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Q9. Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

