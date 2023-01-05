American Legislative Exchange Council backs Taiwan's inclusion in global organizations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an organization of state legislators advocating limited government, recently passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in global organizations.

The ALEC described the nation as “one of the globe’s fastest growing regions” with a strong economy and a leader in innovative technologies.

It argued that Taiwan’s inclusion in international bodies would “increase safety in the Asia-Pacific and around the globe” and guarantee that the world learns from Taiwan’s experiences, technological prowess, and global assistance. “Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including but not limited to the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol would enhance the work of these institutions,” ALEC said.

The council said that Taiwan’s exclusion from the U.N. and its affiliated agencies like the International Civil Aviation Organization has had negative effects on its development, adding it has prevented the agencies from gaining knowledge from Taiwan’s experience. It also pointed out that Taiwan’s absence due to the insistence of China is “inconsistent with Chapter 1 of the UN Charter’s stated ‘Purposes and Principles’.”

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. thanked the council for passing the resolution and said it is “willing to work with all levels of grassroots organizations across the U.S. to promote better friendship between Taiwan and the U.S.”